Roster cutdowns have been made, and its time now for NFL teams to work on assembling their practice squads.

All 32 NFL teams paired down their rosters to 53 players on Tuesday, and the Vikings made quite a few surprises in the process.

The first big surprise was that the team would be keeping a whopping SEVEN undrafted free agents.

Most seasons, one or two is an accomplishment. Another surprise is that veteran fullback and Augustana alum CJ Ham will begin the season on injured reserve and will not count on the 53-man roster initially.

Here's a look at the roster from top to bottom, courtesy of Vikings.com:

Quarterbacks (3)

J.J. McCarthy, Max Brosmer and Carson Wentz

Running backs (4)

Aaron Jones, Sr.; Ty Chandler, Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott

Fullback (0)

Note: C.J. Ham was placed on Injured Reserve — Designated for Return on Tuesday.

Receivers (5)

Justin Jefferson and Jalen Nailor; Tai Felton, Tim Jones and Myles Price

Tight ends (3)

T.J. Hockenson; Josh Oliver and Ben Yurosek

Offensive line (10)

LT Christian Darrisaw; LG Donovan Jackson; C Ryan Kelly; RG Will Fries; RT Brian O'Neill; Blake Brandel, Joe Huber, Michael Jurgens, Walter Rouse and Justin Skule

Defensive line (6)

Jonathan Allen, Javon Hargrave and Jalen Redmond; Ty Ingram-Dawkins, Levi Drake Rodriguez and Elijah Williams

Outside linebackers (5)

Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel; Chaz Chambliss, Bo Richter and Dallas Turner

Note: Tyler Batty was placed on Injured Reserve — Designated for Return on Tuesday.

Inside linebackers (5)

Blake Casman and Ivan Pace, Jr.; Austin Keys, Kobe King and Eric Wilson

Cornerbacks (4)

Byron Murphy, Jr., and Isaiah Rodgers; Dwight McGlothern, Jr., and Jeff Okudah

Safeties (5)

Joshua Metellus and Harrison Smith; Theo Jackson, Tavierre Thomas and Jay Ward

Specialists (3)

Long snapper Andrew DePaola; Kicker Will Reichard; Punter Ryan Wright

The Minnesota Vikings open the 2025 regular season on Monday, September 8th in Chicago against the Bears on Monday Night Football.

Source: Vikings.com