Augustana’s C.J. Ham Receives Extension with Minnesota Vikings

C.J. Ham's journey from Augustana to the NFL has been closely followed by sports fans in our area, and now the NFL veteran has earned a chance to further add to his story in the Twin Cities.

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Wednesday that the longtime fullback has received a contract extension to remain with the team.

Ham has been with the organization since joining the team as an undrafted rookie in 2017.

In his 6 year career with the Vikings, Ham has primarily served as one of the team's best blockers, but has amassed over 700 total yards and 5 total touchdowns offensively.

Per a Yahoo article:

Ham’s agency Team IFA announced on Twitter that it will be a two-year contraction extension. The move will likely lower the $3.8 million cap hit previously attached to Ham and give the Vikings some financial flexibility moving forward.

The Vikings now have Ham back in the fold, along with longtime starter Dalvin Cook, and backup Alexander Mattison as well.

Source: Yahoo News