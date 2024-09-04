Minnesota Names Augustana Alum CJ Ham a 2024 Team Captain

CJ Ham has had quite the NFL career thus far for an undrafted rookie that once called Sioux Falls home for his collegiate career.

The Duluth, Minnesota native is gearing up for year number eight in the NFL (all with the Vikings) and was honored once again on Wednesday.

The Vikings named their 8 team captains for the upcoming season, and Ham was once again named a special teams captain for Minnesota.

This is Ham's fourth time being named a team captain for the Vikings.

Here's the photo evidence:

Per Vikings.com:

C.J. Ham (Special Teams) Lead blocker, runner, receiver, pass protector, special teamer and purveyor of quality dad jokes, Ham has been selected as a captain for the fourth consecutive season.

Ham has been a stalwart in the Vikings backfield and on the special teams unit since arriving on the scene back in 2017.

Over his first seven seasons, Ham has compiled 635 receiving yards, 104 rushing yards, and 5 total touchdowns on offense while being a solid contributor on special teams as well.

Ham and the Vikings open up the 2024 season on Sunday when they take on the New York Giants on the road, a 12:00 Noon kickoff on FOX.

Sources: Pro Football Reference (Stats), Vikings.com and Minnesota Vikings on Twitter

