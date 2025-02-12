Augustana Alum and Minnesota Fullback Ham Undergoes Procedure

C.J. Ham was present at the Super Bowl in New Orleans last week, taking his place among the NFL's representatives for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award pregame.

On Wednesday, Ham was reportedly back in Minneapolis and underwent a 'simple procedure' in recovery from the season.

Per ProFootballTalk:

Ham’s wife posted pictures of her husband in a hospital bed with a boot on his right foot and ankle to Instagram on Wednesday. She wrote that it was a “simple procedure” without detailing what injury he was addressing with the procedure. Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune notes that Ham was on the injury report with an ankle issue late in the season, but he did not miss any time.

All the best to C.J. for a quick recovery.

Ham just concluded his eighth NFL season (all with Minnesota) and was a part of a special 14-3 Vikings season.

The veteran wasn't as involved this season as he has been in years past in the Vikings offense. He tallied 7 touches this season (5 catches and 2 carries) and also scored his fourth career rushing touchdown.

Ham, who played his college football right here in Sioux Falls at Augustana, is a 2-time Pro Bowler, and is currently under contract with the Vikings through the 2025 season.

Source: Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

