Historic MLB Game Set For Bristol Motor Speedway In 2025

Just before the green flag drops you won't hear the familiar -"Gentlemen, start your engines," - but the announcement to Play Ball will come at the start of the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds regular-season Major League Baseball game in Thunder Valley.

Baseball meets racing in the MLB Speedway Classic on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in Bristol, Tennessee.

This unprecedented sports event will bridge the two sports for both racing fans and baseball fans at one of the largest outdoor venues in sports.

"The Reds and the Braves form an ideal matchup because of their dynamic talent and the proximity of their markets. We look forward to celebrating our game with a wide array of fans, both on and off the field throughout the weekend, and highlighting the rich traditions of sports, music, and community in Tennessee and across the region." Commissioner Rob Manfred

As race fans have witnessed some of the most exciting battles at 180 miles per hour from a venue that has a capacity of approximately 146,000, the Battle at Bristol in 2016 between Tennessee and Virginia Tech set the stage for this upcoming Speedway Classic.

Years in the making, the game will also be the first ever regular-season MLB game in history played in Tennessee.

According the MLB, the field will be primarily situated between Turns 3 and 4 of the track. The dimensions will be 330 feet down the lines, 400 to center field, 375 to the right-field alley and 384 feet to the left-field alley.

