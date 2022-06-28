ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin was suspended 10 games and Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker received a seven-game ban from Major League Baseball for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl during the second inning of Sunday's game.

Nevin and Winker were two of 12 players or coaches suspended between the teams, according to an MLB release Monday night.

Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford received five games, Angels pitchers Ryan Tepera and Andrew Wantz were suspended for three and Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, Angels reliever Raisel Iglesias and major league interpreter Manny Del Campo received two games.

Get our free mobile app

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon, who is out for the rest of the season after undergoing wrist surgery, will be suspended five games when he returns from the injured list. For now, he is prohibited from sitting on the bench for the next seven games.

Nevin's suspension began Monday night as the Angels opened a home series against the Chicago White Sox. Bench coach Ray Montgomery, who received a two-game suspension, managed in Nevin's place as the Angels beat the White Sox 4-3.

The punishments were announced within 90 minutes of Los Angeles' and Seattle's games Monday night. All three Mariners players appealed and were in the lineup for Seattle's 9-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.