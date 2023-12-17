Get our free mobile app

When Bobby Hauck returned as head coach of the Montana Grizzlies, fans dreamed of a moment like the celebration that played out inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday evening. The team of the 2000s vs. the team of the 2010s. The two biggest programs at this level of college football, playing in the Mecca of FCS Football in front of a playoff record crowd.

After regulation play, it was all about the overtime.

The teams delivered with an all-timer that saw Junior Bergen cement a legendary status that may eclipse all others in a long, long history of Grizzly greats. Bergen returned a punt for a score for the second straight week and caught an overtime touchdown, but the most magical moment of the game and the season came in double-overtime.

The Grizzly defense stopped North Dakota St. on a two-point conversion on the next possession, winning 31-29 in double-overtime to send Montana to the title game for the first time since 2009.

Bergen caught a pitch from quarterback Clifton McDowell and broke a tackle as a Bison defender grabbed him by the facemask. He stayed on his feet and threw a pass into the back of the end zone for Keelan White. It was tipped, but not enough, as White hauled in the game-winning conversion.

Bergen had 155 total yards and two touchdowns to go with the two-point conversion pass in double-overtime.

The Grizzlies were once counted out by many after an early season loss in late September. Since then, Montana has won 10 straight games including back-to-back overtime thrillers on national television. They have defeated the in-state rivals to win a conference title and followed it up with three playoff wins to keep the season alive.

The dynasty of North Dakota State ran into a resurgent Montana team on Saturday, and it's the Grizzlies who will dance on to the title game in Frisco.

"We're going to enjoy this for a week and then we're going to get on to South Dakota State," Hauck said.

The Grizzlies will face the SDSU Jackrabbits, the defending national champions who are currently on a 28-game winning streak, on January 7. The game will kick off at noon (MT) and information about tickets and travel will be provided as soon as it becomes available.

Source: Montana Sports Information

