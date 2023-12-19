South Dakota State – Montana Spread Out for FCS Title Game

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits will take on the Montana Grizzlies in what is sure to be another great FCS National Championship Game on January 7th from Frisco.

The Jackrabbits at 14-0 have the longest current active winning streak in FCS College Football, and put it on the line against the Grizz on the game's biggest stage.

Montana enters the contest at 13-1, with the lone loss coming early on in the season against Northern Arizona.

Get our free mobile app

The Jackrabbits were a big favorite over Villanova in the Quarterfinals and didn't end up covering the big number. In the Semis, the same was true pregame, and the Jackrabbits obliterated the Albany Great Danes to the tune of a 59-0 final, covering the spread.

For those with their eyes and (Jackrabbit) ears tuned into the odds for the FCS Title Game, the wait is over.

SDSU is once again favored big, and are currently a 12.5-point favorite in the game according to FanDuel:

attachment-Screenshot 2023-12-19 131239 loading...

It's clear that Vegas and the general public have taken notice of the Jackrabbits.

SDSU takes on Montana on Sunday, January 7th. It's a 1:00 kickoff time from Frisco, Texas, and you can catch the game on the TV on ABC and ESPN+.

Source: FanDuel

The 5 States That Produce Best College Football Players When it comes to college football, five states produce more elite talent than the rest. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather

Sioux Falls Native, Actor January Jones Through the Years Gallery Credit: RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS