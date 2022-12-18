FCS Championship Game Ticket Info for SDSU-NDSU

Dave Eggen/Inertia

The FCS title game is set and it is stacking up to be a blockbuster event between rivals South Dakota State and North Dakota State.

The game will take place in Frisco, TX and ticket information has been released for the big game.

South Dakota State released their information and how to obtain tickets on Sunday.

• Jackrabbit football season ticket holders can purchase tickets from SDSU's allotment starting at 8 p.m. Monday (Dec. 19) — details will be emailed;
• Any remaining tickets from SDSU's allotment will go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Wednesday (Dec. 21);
• Purchasing tickets will be on a first-come, first-served basis;
• Tickets are $85 each, with a maximum of eight tickets per account, and seat assignments will be based on the SDSU priority point system;
• Sections outside of the SDSU allotment can be purchased immediately through the following link: DI Football Tickets | NCAATickets.com

In addition to normal ticket options, there are some travel packages for the game as well.

The SDSU Alumni Association is organizing travel packages for the game, which is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Click here for further information.

The FCS Championship game is scheduled for January 8th, 2023.

For more information on the South Dakota State football team, their current roster and other news surrounding the team, you can visit their team website.

 

