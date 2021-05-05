FCS Championship-SDSU Needs One More

After eliminating Holly Cross and Southern Illinois in the first two rounds of the Football Championship Series (FCS), South Dakota State University is the number one seed heading into the semifinals.

The Jackrabbits (7-1) will once again have home-field advantage on Saturday, May 8 when they host the University of Delaware (7-0) beginning at 11:00 AM. A win will for the national title game against either Sam Houston or James Madison. You can watch the game on ESPN or get tickets and make your way to Brookings.

SDSU is led by FCS national award finalists running back Pierre Strong, Jr., and quarterback Mark Gronowski.

Get our free mobile app

The Blue Hens will have the tandem of redshirt junior quarterback Nolan Henderson and senior Gene Coleman II to lead Delaware.

The national championship game will be played Sunday, May 16 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff is set for 1:00 PM on ABC.