Epic Growth: Sioux Falls is Now Home To More People Than Ever
The city of Sioux Falls has reached another milestone.
Sioux Falls' Planning and Development Services Department now estimates the city's population at more than 200,000 people.
In 2022 Sioux Falls' Population Hit 202,600
The new figure of 202,600 is 6,750 more residents than in 2021 and represents an increase of 3.45 percent.
The population estimate is based on a variety of sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau and local building permits.
Historically, Sioux Falls has grown by an average of 4,280 people per year for more than a decade (2.40 percent annually).
How Fast is Sioux Falls Population Growing?
The city was chartered in 1856 and surpassed 10,000 people in 1890; 25,000 people in 1920; 50,000 people in 1950; 100,000 people in 1990; and 150,000 people in 2010.
- 1880: 2,164
- 1890: 10,177
- 1900: 10,266
- 1910: 14,094
- 1920: 25,202
- 1930: 33,362
- 1940: 40,832
- 1950: 52,969
- 1960: 65,466
- 1970: 72,488
- 1980: 81,182
- 1990: 100,814
- 2000: 123,975
- 2010: 153,888
- 2020: 192,517
“Sioux Falls continues to demonstrate our resiliency and optimism as evidenced by the steady growth of the past year." Jeff Eckhoff, Director of Planning and Development said in a statement. "This confidence, along with our City’s ability to improve and expand infrastructure and manage our land resources has been a proven formula of growth for many years.”
Since January 1, 2000, Sioux Falls has increased in population by 71,000 people. That is like if everyone living in Dell Rapids, Aberdeen, Brookings, and Mitchell all moved to Sioux Falls at the same time.
Looking into Sioux Falls' future, the Planning and Development Services Department says that by 2040, Sioux Falls is on track to grow to 251,000 people.
MORE: