The city of Sioux Falls has reached another milestone.

Sioux Falls' Planning and Development Services Department now estimates the city's population at more than 200,000 people.

Get our free mobile app

In 2022 Sioux Falls' Population Hit 202,600

The new figure of 202,600 is 6,750 more residents than in 2021 and represents an increase of 3.45 percent.

The population estimate is based on a variety of sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau and local building permits.

Historically, Sioux Falls has grown by an average of 4,280 people per year for more than a decade (2.40 percent annually).

How Fast is Sioux Falls Population Growing?

The city was chartered in 1856 and surpassed 10,000 people in 1890; 25,000 people in 1920; 50,000 people in 1950; 100,000 people in 1990; and 150,000 people in 2010.

1880: 2,164

1890: 10,177

1900: 10,266

1910: 14,094

1920: 25,202

1930: 33,362

1940: 40,832

1950: 52,969

1960: 65,466

1970: 72,488

1980: 81,182

1990: 100,814

2000: 123,975

2010: 153,888

2020: 192,517

“Sioux Falls continues to demonstrate our resiliency and optimism as evidenced by the steady growth of the past year." Jeff Eckhoff, Director of Planning and Development said in a statement. "This confidence, along with our City’s ability to improve and expand infrastructure and manage our land resources has been a proven formula of growth for many years.”

Since January 1, 2000, Sioux Falls has increased in population by 71,000 people. That is like if everyone living in Dell Rapids, Aberdeen, Brookings, and Mitchell all moved to Sioux Falls at the same time.

Looking into Sioux Falls' future, the Planning and Development Services Department says that by 2040, Sioux Falls is on track to grow to 251,000 people.

MORE:

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.