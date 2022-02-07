Most Romantic Destinations in South Dakota for Valentines Day

With Valentines Day quickly approaching, many are wondering, what to do and where to go! After you get your box of chocolates and a card and a couple of other gifts, if you are looking for somewhere to go for a special getaway here are a couple of ideas that have made a national list with Promoreviews.

Akela Spa in Deadwood came in first on the list. If you check their website, it looks like a great place to pamper yourself with an indoor-outdoor holistic appeal. Get a massage a facial and more. They even have a category of Valentine's gifts for men, including beard trims and more.

Second, on the list is that helicopter ride that you can get that takes off from Strawbale Winery in Renner. Many have taken a flight over the city of Sioux Falls at Christmas time, but a Valentine's Day take-off could be a romantic venture as well.

Third, on the list from Promoreviews was an overnight at the historic Hotel Phillips in Downtown Sioux Falls. According to Promoreviews;

It offers a special holiday package that will include several perks like champagne and a vase of roses placed in your suite to set the romantic atmosphere from the moment you arrive.

How about you? Are you planning a 'getaway with your special Valentine? If so, where would you go to? Where would you suggest? We would love to hear about the place you would go to!

