Sioux Falls Best Bad First Dates

According to a new United Kingdom poll on YouGov.com, the worst thing to do on a first date is meet the other person's parents.

I think even across the pond, we can agree.

Get our free mobile app

The poll also listed spending time at the date's place, being a 'plus one' at a wedding, attending a gym class, shopping, and a double date as bad first date ideas.

On the contrary, good first date options included grabbing coffee, going for a walk, dinner, drinks, and going to a museum or art gallery.

This of course led to some awesomely bad first date stories! Believe it or not, one story we heard actually had a happy ending!

I had a blind date with a guy who said I had to pick him up because he didn't have a car (Red flag number one). When I went to pick him up he said he wanted me to come in to meet his whole family. I told him no. When he came out to the car he said they were really upset that I didn't want to meet them. We had planned to do dinner but he said he had already eaten so we literally drove to The Falls walked around and then I drove him home. I never spoke to him again and can't even remember his name at this point.

I was on a date with this really awkward guy, and I could tell he was super nervous because I caught him in a lie about something I can't even remember now. Just a little inconsistency that I called him out on. He got so flustered that he spilled his Indian food all over his tan pants. Never saw the guy again

Had a guy pick me up on a blind first date.... first, he had no door handle on the passenger side of his car so he had me get in through the driver's side and crawl to the passenger side...(great start) then he said he forgot something at home.. we stopped at his house and he asked me to come inside. His entire family was there and I had to meet them all... it was so awkward. I went back outside. We went to a Skyforce game and it was just terrible. I ended up running into friends and making an excuse to leave with them. I felt bad but I wanted out so badly. He definitely called me out on it after I left and I just owned it and said sorry I wasn't comfortable. Oops

The worst date ever. We were talking and he asked me what type of job I did. I said I was in the correctional field. It got kind of ugly because he was all paranoid because he had weed on him. I ended up taking a Lyft home.

My very first date I was 15 and we went to a movie. It was around my birthday and my mom had bought me this Hello Kitty watch. I turned to my date and said do you like my kitty? And took a drink from a Snapple I had been drinking. I looked at my date suddenly realizing the innuendo. I choked on my drink, grabbed my Snapple and threw up in the bottle, and then all over myself.

I went on a date with a guy who told me after the date had started that he was still living with his wife who he had not yet divorced. 400 red flags. Also went on a date with a guy who had a very old profile picture because when I met him in person he had zero teeth

This was actually the 6th date...Went out for supper and drinks. After supper, I agreed to sleep over at his house so I went home to get some things. When I got to his house he was passed out...on his toilet!

I promised you one happy ending and here it is. Saved the best for last!

We went on a walk really late at night and it started thunder storming so we went to my grandma's house to hide till his dad could pick him up. While waiting, I needed to pee super bad but I didn't wanna leave in case I missed getting to say goodbye so I paced the garage waiting. He finally got picked up and I ran inside but I didn't make it in time. We've been together 6 years and getting married this October but I only told him this story like a year ago.