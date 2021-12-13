Want to Stay Married? South Dakota Is the State for You

I truly believe most everyone who enters into the sacrament of marriage does it with the best of intentions out of the gate, but as we all know, sometimes things have a way of not working out.

In America right now, almost half of the married couples fall short of living up to the death do us part vow. According to LegalJobs the divorce rate in 2021 in the U.S. is between 40 and 50 percent. A staggering number when you think about it.

Myself, I know several people who have walked down the aisle multiple times. One person was only married for 17 days. They didn't even make it long enough to send out their thank you cards. Yikes!

So far, I have yet to appear in front of Faith Jenkins on Divorce Court. Whew!

I've been lucky enough to only have been married once. I will be celebrating 17 years of marital bliss next October, God willing.

Unfortunately, that is not the case for nearly half the population in the country. Although, if you want your marriage to last, living in South Dakota does seem to improve your odds.

Coventry Direct conducted a study on states that do the best job at "Gowing Old Together." We South Dakotans should give each other a pat on the back for knowing how to make a marriage work. Their findings showed that love is definitely alive here in the Dakotas.

South Dakota ranked #5 on the list of the most married adults aged 55 and older. While our friends up in North Dakota scored even higher. They hold the #3 spot on the Coventry Direct list.

If you really want to improve your chances of staying together, you might consider moving to Wyoming and Utah. Those two states hold down the top two spots in the nation at this time for long-term marital bliss.

I'm thinking divorce court must be the favorite TV show in states like Oregon, New Mexico, and Nevada.

Oregon ranks #3 on Coventry Direct's highest percentage of separated and divorced adults aged 55 and older list. New Mexico is #2, and Nevada, home to Las Vegas, the shotgun wedding capital of the U.S., and all their temporary chapels of love hold down the top spot. There's gotta be heartbreak hotel on nearly every corner in Nevada, as 22.58% of adults aged 55+ are either separated or divorced.

To compile their list, Coventry Direct used data from the United States Census on the number of separated, divorced, and married men and women, aged 55 and older, in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Then based the findings on the state's population.

Source: Coventry Direct

