Gas stations have come a long way over the years.

The old service stations that consisted of nothing more than a couple of pumps, a service bay, a vending machine, and a bathroom so terrifying you seriously thought about just holding it in, have been transformed into the modern marvel of the convenience store with lots of amenities and some pretty impressive food choices.

With that in mind, USA Today put together a list of the top ten gas station food stop items in America. These are the things that go well above and beyond the 'weenie wheels' of years gone by. In fact, one of the delicacies on the list can be found all over Sioux Falls.

It's none other than the breakfast pizza at Casey's General Store, which has several stores in the Sioux Falls area.

There's no surprise that this is the only breakfast food on the entire list. Casey's breakfast pizza is the gold standard of all breakfast pizzas in my opinion.

There are three basic flavors - bacon, sausage, and veggie, with all kinds of different ways to customize your pie. You can add exotic touches like green peppers, olives, or even jalapenos, and for something even more unusual, swap out the default cheese sauce for sausage gravy!

So what else made the list? Here's a rundown so you can plan ahead for your next road trip:

Boiled peanuts at Sunrise Grocery - Blairsville, Georgia

Po' boys at Danny & Clyde’s Food Store - Metairie, Louisiana

Chicken chimichanga at Allsup’s - Taos, New Mexico

Whoopie pies at Gott’s Store - Southwest Harbor, Maine

Kolaches at Slovacek's - West, Texas

Spam musubi at Aloha Island Mart - Honolulu, Hawaii

Fish tacos at Mercado & Taqueria de Amigos - Pescadero, California

Pepperoni rolls at Mid Atlantic Market - Morgantown, West Virginia

Fried chicken at King Chicken Fillin’ Station - Belden, Mississippi

