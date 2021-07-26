Video of Marriage Proposal Gone Bad at WooSox Game
Marriage proposals can be a little stressful and ultimately can change your life forever, but there should be a couple of rules when it comes to the art of getting your significant other to say "yes".
First of all, you should make sure you think a "yes" will be the reply and make sure you do the proposal in a place that is comfortable for your partner.
I'm not sure if either rule was followed at a recent WooSox minor league baseball game as this marriage proposal went all wrong.
Last week at a Worcester Redsox game, a man bent down on one knee above the dugout and the reaction is a must-see.
Proposing at a baseball game can be a tricky task anyway but when it goes like that, it must feel like you struck out on three pitches.
