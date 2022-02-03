Did you know that South Dakota is the 5th easiest state to get a divorce? That may be a good thing, or a bad thing depending on which side of the aisle you are standing on.

When you walk down the aisle and pledge your true love to that someone special, it's usually for life. Well, that doesn't always turn out that way.

Should you find yourself, and your spouse cutting the knot, there are grounds on which a divorce can be granted. The legal grounds in our state are defined below according to the State Bar of South Dakota:

Under South Dakota law divorce may be granted for any of the following grounds:

Adultery

E xtreme cruelty (including bodily injury or grievous mental suffering)

Willful desertion

Willful neglect

Habitual intemperance

Conviction of a felony

Chronic mental illness or irreconcilable differences.

The grounds of irreconcilable differences may be used only if both parties agree to use it or if there is a default.

When either party is served with the documents of divorce it's best to seek legal advice from someone who is a licensed attorney and has your best interest in mind.

Response to the complaint must be made within 30 days.

You've heard of messy divorce proceedings. That can be related to custody rights, property, court costs, and many other factors.

And depending on this being a contested or uncontested divorce, there is still a 60 day waiting period before it can become final after a judge rules on the union.

Dissolving your marriage is a life-changing event. Just like the event that started the relationship.

