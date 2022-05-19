Murder and More: South Dakota True Crime Stories
South Dakota True Crime
South Dakota may have a smaller population, but the state is not immune to the worst impulses of humans.
Take a deep dive into some of South Dakota’s most notorious and little know murders, missing persons, and other true crime stories from the Mount Rushmore State.
4 South Dakota Stories Featured on 'Unsolved Mysteries'
I am a longtime fan of the television show Unsolved Mysteries. The classic version from the 80s/90s. I remember a few times the late Robert Stack introduced a mystery in South Dakota.
Looking through their archives, we found four South Dakota mysteries that were featured on Unsolved Mysteries. Do you remember these cases that still have a lot of unanswered questions?
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
