My Visit to Pearl Harbor, USS Arizona Memorial

December 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor in Hawaii was attacked by Japan, bringing the United States into World War II.

A while ago while honeymooning in Hawaii, I had the opportunity to visit those hallowed waters and the USS Arizona Memorial. Except for the Flight 93 Memorial in Pennsylvania, it is the most solemn place I have ever been.

1,177 sailors and Marines were killed on the Arizona. 2,403 military members and civilians were killed. If you are ever in Hawaii I feel like it is your duty as an American to see it first hand.

