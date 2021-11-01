National Publication Loves Sioux Falls’ Food Scene

If you've ventured into Downtown Sioux Falls recently, you may have noticed that our choices of high-quality places to eat and drink continue to expand at a rapid rate.

But that's not just our secret anymore.

One national travel publication is so impressed by what South Dakota's largest city is cooking up that they devoted not one, but two different articles in their most recent edition to what we have to offer.

Get our free mobile app

Calling Sioux Falls a 'surprisingly food-forward city', Conde Nast Traveler included the city in its rundown of '7 Small Towns in the U.S. That Are Secret Food Destinations'.

The others are Tupelo, Mississippi; Mystic, Connecticut; Lake Chelan, Washington; Saugatuck, Michigan; Conshohocken, Pennsylvania; and Ketcham, Idaho.

In the story, CNT highlights nine different places in Sioux Falls:

As if that wasn't enough already, the magazine circled back around to mention three more places in Sioux Falls as the starting point in its story, 'A 4-Day Road Trip Through South Dakota's Parks, Filled With Wildlife and Monuments'.

Check out the photo gallery below to discover what they recommend from each place:

SIOUX FALLS' TOP FOOD/DRINK EXPERIENCES

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?