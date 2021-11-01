National Publication Loves Sioux Falls’ Food Scene
If you've ventured into Downtown Sioux Falls recently, you may have noticed that our choices of high-quality places to eat and drink continue to expand at a rapid rate.
But that's not just our secret anymore.
One national travel publication is so impressed by what South Dakota's largest city is cooking up that they devoted not one, but two different articles in their most recent edition to what we have to offer.
Calling Sioux Falls a 'surprisingly food-forward city', Conde Nast Traveler included the city in its rundown of '7 Small Towns in the U.S. That Are Secret Food Destinations'.
The others are Tupelo, Mississippi; Mystic, Connecticut; Lake Chelan, Washington; Saugatuck, Michigan; Conshohocken, Pennsylvania; and Ketcham, Idaho.
In the story, CNT highlights nine different places in Sioux Falls:
- CH Patisserie
- Parlour Ice Cream House
- Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean
- Phillips Avenue Diner
- Parker’s Bistro
- Harvester Kitchen by Bryan
- Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen
- Plum’s Cooking Company
- Highball
As if that wasn't enough already, the magazine circled back around to mention three more places in Sioux Falls as the starting point in its story, 'A 4-Day Road Trip Through South Dakota's Parks, Filled With Wildlife and Monuments'.
Check out the photo gallery below to discover what they recommend from each place: