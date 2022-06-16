Naughty Hidden Message On Iowa Headstone Is Turning Heads

Naughty Hidden Message On Iowa Headstone Is Turning Heads

Wichita Eagle via Twitter

At first glance, you might not notice it. But some people may not be happy with the naughty hidden message that is written on this Iowa man's graveside headstone.

If you are walking by Steven Owens's gravesite at Powers-Warren Cemetery in Runnells, Iowa you might notice a hidden message on his headstone.

Powers-Warren Cemetery-Google Maps
loading...

Steve Owens was 59 years old when he died. According to the Wichita Eagle, his family hid a 'sassy' message on his headstone because he was a sassy kind of guy.

Steve Owens's headstone reads:

"Forever in our hearts
Until we meet again
Cherished memories
Known as
Our son, brother,
Father, Papa, Uncle,
Friend & cousin."

If you take the first letter of each line it spells out F*** OFF.

Wichita Eagle via Twitter
loading...

The Wichita Eagle is reporting that the cemetery managers did take issue with the language on the stone but unless they were willing to issue a court injunction the company that made the headstone was going to install it.

And they did.

Quote Steve Owens's daughter Lindsey, “It’s not anybody’s business. If you don’t like it, walk away.”

Iowa Palmer Company's Twin Bing Products

Can you even really claim to live in this part of the country if you've never had a Twin Bing?

WHAT IS A TWIN BING?

"It consists of two round, chewy, cherry-flavored nougats coated with a mixture of chopped peanuts and chocolate. The Twin Bing was introduced in the 1960s," -Wikipedia

Not only has the TB been a staple of the Sioux Empire for over half a decade, but the makers of the classic candy have also infused the unique cherry and chocolate flavor into lots of other things.
Filed Under: Iowa
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top