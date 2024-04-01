NC State Ousts Duke For First Final Four Since 1983
DALLAS -- When NC State added big man DJ Burns Jr. via the transfer portal two seasons ago, coach Kevin Keatts knew it would change his career.
But behind the 21 points from Burns and 15 from guard DJ Horne, NC State shot 73% in the second half and scored 55 points. The Wolfpack outscored Duke 31-11 over a 12-minute stretch in the half to take control of the game, and the Blue Devils never made a serious threat after that.
NC State, at 26-14, has more losses than any other Final Four team ever. It is the seventh team to reach the Final Four as a double-digit seed, the last having been UCLA in 2021. None of the previous six won the title.
The Wolfpack looked like a lost cause just three weeks ago heading into the NCAA tournament. They wouldn't have even qualified without taking down the ACC tournament field, which they did by winning five games in five days.
Now, their winning streak is up to nine with No. 1 seed Purdue up next Saturday in Glendale, Arizona.
