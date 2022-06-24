NEW YORK -- After months of speculation, Duke's Paolo Banchero was a surprise selection by the Orlando Magic with the top overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night at Barclays Center.

The Oklahoma City Thunder began a busy first round by taking Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren with the second pick, then acquired 11th pick Ousmane Dieng of France in a trade with the New York Knicks and took Santa Clara's Jalen Williams at No. 12.

Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr. went No. 3 overall to the Houston Rockets.

Get our free mobile app

In the weeks leading up to the draft, Smith had been widely expected to be the top selection. But the Magic turned things upside down by taking Banchero, who sported a bright purple suit with sequins, along with even brighter shoes, as he took to the stage and shook hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Banchero, a 6-foot-10 forward from Duke, averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 39 games for the Blue Devils, who reached the Final Four before losing to their forever rival in North Carolina.

2022 NBA draft lottery picks

1. Orlando: F Paolo Banchero, Duke

2. Oklahoma City: F Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

3. Houston: F Jabari Smith Jr., Auburn

4. Sacramento: F Keegan Murray, Iowa

5. Detroit: G Jaden Ivey, Purdue

6. Indiana: G/F Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

7. Portland: G Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

8. New Orleans (from LAL): G Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite

9. San Antonio: F Jeremy Sochan, Baylor

10. Washington: G Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

11. New York: F Ousmane Dieng, NZ Breakers*

12. Oklahoma City (from LAC): F Jalen Williams, Santa Clara

13. Charlotte: C Jalen Duren, Memphis**

14. Cleveland: F Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

*Traded to OKC

**Traded to DET

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.