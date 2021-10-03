Nebraska Football Looked the Old Nebraska Football on Saturday

It felt like the 1990's all over again in Lincoln, NE on Saturday night as the Cornhuskers football team laid down a throwback performance.

Nebraska not only defeated Northwestern, but they dominated the Wildcats into submission with a 56-7 thumping at Memorial Stadium.

The Huskers got off to a hot start, putting up 21 points in the first quarter and they never looked back.

It felt like a old school Nebraska game where they would dominate their opponents all game long and do so on both sides of the ball.

With the win on Saturday night, Nebraska improved to 3-3 and picked up their first win of the year in the Big 10.

Get our free mobile app

This win comes on the heels of the Huskers coming so close to a huge road win a week ago against Michigan State.

Nebraska clearly isn't a top team in the Big 10, but you have to start somewhere and for the Huskers, there should absolutely be momentum surrounding this program right now.

Up next for Nebraska will be a marquee matchup on ABC next Saturday night against undefeated Michigan and they will be tasked with pulling off the upset over what could be Jim Harbaugh's best team in his tenure with the Wolverines.

For more information on the Nebraska Cornhuskers, their current roster and the remaining games on their 2021 schedule, you can visit their team website.