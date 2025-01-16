2025 CFB HoF Class Loaded with Minnesota and Iowa Connections

The complete 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class was announced on Wednesday, with recently retired Coach Nick Saban as one of the headliners.

There are a ton of local connections in this year's class, ranging from North Dakota to Iowa and Minnesota.

Here's a look at some of the area ties in this year's class that will be inducted in the Atlanta-based Hall of Fame.

Per ESPN.com:

Other players in the 2025 class are Gregg Carr of Auburn, Blake Elliott of Saint John's (Minnesota), Greg Eslinger of Minnesota, Graham Harrell of Texas Tech, John Henderson of Tennessee, Michael Huff of Texas, Jim Kleinsasser of North Dakota, Alex Mack of California, Terrence Metcalf of Mississippi, Haloti Ngata of Oregon, Steve Slaton of West Virginia, Darrin Smith of Miami, Dennis Thurman of Southern California and Ryan Yarborough of Wyoming. Other coaches in the class are Larry Blakeney of Troy and Larry "Bub" Korver of Northwestern College (Iowa). Blakeney guided the Trojans from Division II to the FBS from 1991 to 2014 and remains the Sun Belt Conference's coaching wins leader with a 178-113-1 record. Korver was 212-77-6 with two NAIA championships in 28 years (1967-94) at Northwestern. The 2025 class will be inducted Dec. 9 during an awards dinner in Las Vegas. The Hall of Fame is in Atlanta.

Source: ESPN.com

