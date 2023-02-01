Nebraska Head Football Coach Rhule Suing Carolina Panthers

More often than not, splits between coaches and professional sports franchises are amicable. In the case of the split between new Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers, that may not be the case.

Per an article from CBSSports, the veteran Head Coach has filed a suit against his former employer.

Rhule coached at Temple and Baylor prior to landing the Panthers job, and was at the helm in Charlotte from 2020 to 2022.

The article details the suit filed against the Panthers organization:

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule filed an arbitration suit last week against the franchise, sources tell CBS Sports. The suit claims the Panthers are refusing to pay Rhule's severance compensation following his firing from Carolina and subsequent hiring at the University of Nebraska.

In the suit, which was filed with the NFL on Jan. 25, Rhule seeks to receive the offset money he claims is due to him from the Panthers. According to sources, the suit doesn't allege specifically how much money Rhule is seeking, but contract terms indicate there's roughly $5 million in dispute.

We'll just have to wait and see how this all shakes out, but its a tough look for the Panthers, who are looking to move forward with new Head Coach Frank Reich.

Rhule was named the Cornhuskers Head Coach on November 26th, 2022.

