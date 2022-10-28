Well, one can always dream, right? That's what most of us can only say and do when looking over the 2022 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Christmas gift site.

Insert eye-roll here, drop your jaw, and shout out, "Are you F-n kidding me?" Then, keep paging through because you know you want to. Be prepared for items in the six- and seven-figure price range.

Each year the prestigious Dallas, Texas-based department-store chain goes into overload and becomes the place where the most extravagantly wealthy would find everything from once-in-a-lifetime adventures to one-of-a-kind vehicles. Clothing and jewelry from the top designers of the world.

I mean, who wouldn't want a Barbie Maserati? Price tag - $330,000.

There's a shoot-around with the Pippens. Father Scottie and son. Only $333,333.

Neiman Marcus Holiday Launch and Fantasy Gift Event Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus loading...

Oh, and if Bling is your thing maybe a diamond tiara for $3.2 million.

My wife and I really like wine but a $175,000 Napa Valley weekend is a bit much. And why is it for only three people?