Neiman Marcus Takes Extravagant Fantasy Christmas Gifts To A New Level

Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

Well, one can always dream, right? That's what most of us can only say and do when looking over the 2022 Neiman Marcus Fantasy Christmas gift site.

Insert eye-roll here, drop your jaw, and shout out, "Are you F-n kidding me?" Then, keep paging through because you know you want to. Be prepared for items in the six- and seven-figure price range.

Each year the prestigious Dallas, Texas-based department-store chain goes into overload and becomes the place where the most extravagantly wealthy would find everything from once-in-a-lifetime adventures to one-of-a-kind vehicles. Clothing and jewelry from the top designers of the world.

I mean, who wouldn't want a Barbie Maserati? Price tag - $330,000.


There's a shoot-around with the Pippens. Father Scottie and son. Only $333,333.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Neiman Marcus
Oh, and if Bling is your thing maybe a diamond tiara for $3.2 million.

My wife and I really like wine but a $175,000 Napa Valley weekend is a bit much. And why is it for only three people?

