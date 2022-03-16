New App Lets You Claim Roadkill, Eat It

It's a fact of life (and death) on the vast, wide-open roadways in this part of the world.

Roadkill.

From creatures great and small, there's no escaping the reality that animals and highways are a sometimes deadly combination.

But what happens to the bodies of those innocent creatures once they meet their demise?

At least one state has adopted a novel new approach.

Late last year, Wyoming adopted a law allowing people to collect certain kinds of roadkill. And while they are hardly the first state to do so, they may be the first to let you claim your roadkill on an app.

The latest edition of Food & Wine has the story of the Wyoming Department of Transportation including a new 'Roadkill Collection' section on their 511 app.

The app allows a user to submit a request to claim the following animals:

Deer

Elk

Antelope

Moose

Bison

Wild Turkey

After reporting the type and location of the animal, users can then apply for a permit to remove the body. Once approved, a certificate is issued to allow removal from the roadway.

They've even put together a handy video to walk you through the process:

And while there's no official mention of what exactly people are doing with these animals once they've collected them, it's pretty obvious.

They're eating them.

Don't believe me? Would you believe Amazon?

A search of 'roadkill cookbooks' found no fewer than 47 entries, including this one:

South Dakota's Roadkill Cookbook E-Bay loading...

South Dakota's Road Kill Cookbook dates all the way back to 1990 and is billed as:

A Collection of spurious recipes using Ventre Montant (French for Belly-Up) animals one finds on South Dakota Highways

It's 104 pages in all, featuring delicacies like 'Turkey Supreme' and 'Venison Dip'.

Do you have a go-to roadkill recipe?

