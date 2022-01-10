New M&M’s Flavors to Hit Sioux Falls this Spring

It's hard to go through any grocery store or convenience store checkout without seeing shelves of candy. Staring you in the face and tempting your tastebuds with chocolate and sugar. Well, get ready for the next big surprise from the M&M family.

Over the years we have enjoyed several new varieties that included peanut butter, peppermint, white and dark chocolate. Even cheesecake.

Still one of the most popular candies in the world is launching two new flavors that are set to hit Sioux Falls shelves this spring.

So get ready for the newest flavor of Crunchy Cookie M&M's

Wide Open Eats reports this new 'M' still has that milk-chocolatey shell and with the added flavor of a crunchy chocolate chip cookie.

The other great anticipated flavor is Black Forest Cake to be released in time for Valentine's Day.

Mashed.com writes, think about chocolatey cake layered with icing and dark sweet cherries, all finished with white frosting and a generous sprinkle of chocolate shavings. Mmmmmmm!

After the son of M&M's founder, Forrest Mars teamed up with the son of Hershey's president William Murrie the candy world would change forever.