Manaea Strikes Out 11, Mets Shutout Twins

NEW YORK -- — Sean Manaea struck out a season-best 11 over seven dominant innings Tuesday night, pitching the New York Mets to a 2-0 victory against the Minnesota Twins.

Mark Vientos homered and J.D. Martinez had an RBI single to help the Mets (57-50) win for the 15th time in 21 games. They matched their season high at seven games above .500, hours after the front office concluded a busy month by acquiring pitchers Paul Blackburn, Huascar Brazobán and Tyler Zuber at the trade deadline.

Twelve players on the Mets’ 26-man roster Tuesday didn’t begin the season with the club. New York was 22-33 through May 29 but has gone 35-17 since to climb into the second wild-card spot in the National League.

Manaea (7-4) yielded two hits and one walk while allowing just one runner beyond first base. The 11 strikeouts were his most since fanning 12 for San Diego against Atlanta in May 2022.

Get our free mobile app

Ryne Stanek got two outs in the eighth and Edwin Díaz struck out Byron Buxton with two runners on to end the inning. Buxton whiffed all four times up, and Royce Lewis fanned three times.

Martinez hit an RBI single against rookie starter David Festa (1-2) in the fourth, and Vientos led off the fifth with a 393-foot homer to left field.

The 24-year-old Festa, born in nearby New Jersey, allowed three hits and struck out six in five innings.

“He had a good day,” Baldelli said. “We have a chance to win a game when our pitchers go out and throw the ball like that.”

MLB Trade Deadline

The Twins acquired right-handed reliever Trevor Richards from Toronto in exchange for minor league infielder Jay Harry. To make room for Richards on the 40-man roster, Minnesota designated reliever Josh Staumont for assignment.

The interleague series concludes Wednesday afternoon, when Twins RHP Pablo López (9-7, 4.73 ERA) opposes RHP Luis Severino (7-3, 3.58). Coverage begins at 11:30 AM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.