New York Mets Blowout Against The Minnesota Twins

NEW YORK -- — Pete Alonso homered to start a six-run fourth inning and the New York Mets blew out the Minnesota Twins 15-2 on Monday night, turning the opener of an interleague series between playoff contenders into a lopsided laugher.

Jeff McNeil and Luis Torrens each drove in three runs for the Mets, who batted around twice in a three-inning span. “Sets the tone for the rest of the series,” Alonso said. “We just all of a sudden clicked." Every starter had at least one RBI besides newcomer Jesse Winker, who singled and scored in his first Mets start before getting lifted in the sixth.

“That was an offensive explosion. It was pretty awesome to watch and be a part of,” said Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor, who had two hits off the bench and robbed Ryan Jeffers of a home run.

Jose Quintana (6-6) fell behind 1-0 after five pitches but kept Minnesota off the scoreboard after that. He threw six effective innings to win his second consecutive start and improve to 5-1 in his past six decisions.

The most successful was perhaps outfielder Matt Wallner, who held the Mets scoreless over the final 1 1/3 innings while floating 40-42 mph rainbows in his first major league appearance on the mound.

Minnesota permitted its most runs all season and was handed its largest defeat.

“Those are never pleasant,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “The game really ran away from us very quickly."

The first seven batters reached safely in the fourth against rookie starter Simeon Woods Richardson (3-2), a former Mets farmhand. New York sent 10 batters to the plate that inning and 11 in a five-run sixth that made it 11-1.

Jose Miranda was not in the lineup but planned to work out before the game and seemed to be doing fine, Baldelli said. Miranda exited Sunday's victory at Detroit in the first inning after getting hit in the cheek with a 95 mph fastball. It appeared his protective ear flap took most of the impact, and he walked off the field unaided after getting checked by the athletic training staff.

Rookie right-hander David Festa (1-1, 8.16 ERA) makes his third major league start in the middle game of the series Tuesday night. LHP Sean Manaea (6-4, 3.74) is 5-1 with a 2.48 ERA against the Twins.

ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO will have the first pitch Tuesday at 6:10 PM.