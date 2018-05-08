CINCINNATI (AP) — Matt Harvey is getting another chance, this time with a historically bad team in a city that will have far fewer late-night temptations than the Big Apple. The Mets are getting a catcher who can help at their most unsettled position.

The Reds acquired the former New York ace for catcher Devin Mesoraco on Tuesday, shortly before Cincinnati pulled away to a 7-2 victory at Great American Ball Park.

The deal provided a fresh start for two former All-Stars whose careers have been sidetracked by injuries.

Mesoraco merely had to walk to the visiting clubhouse and was on the bench for the first pitch by Luis Castillo, which Mesoraco originally supposed to catch. He was still wearing his Reds socks when he headed for the New York clubhouse, where attendants were sewing his name on the back of a Mets uniform.

He pinch hit in the ninth and took a called third strike as New York lost for the seventh time in eight games.

The Mets created a spot for him to play immediately when they put third baseman Todd Frazier was put on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. Harvey is in Los Angeles working out and will join the team for the start of a series there against the Dodgers on Thursday.

The Mets lost starting catcher Travis d'Arnaud to season-ending Tommy John surgery last month, so Mesoraco gives them another option.

