Swept Again! Yankees Beat Twins For 8th Straight Win

NEW YORK -- — Trent Grisham homered and had three RBI, doubling his totals in both categories, and the New York Yankees completed a season sweep of the Minnesota Twins with an 8-5 victory Thursday night for their eighth straight win.

“Just fired up for Grish. Obviously hasn't gotten the playing time that he's used to certainly as an everyday player in this league,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Excited for him that he was able to really have a big hand in this victory.”

Get our free mobile app

New York slugger Juan Soto was removed with left forearm discomfort following a 56-minute rain delay before the sixth inning. He will undergo imaging Friday, and Boone said it's too early to tell if the star right fielder will need to miss time.

Gleyber Torres bounced a two-run double inside first base for the Yankees (45-19), who broke a tie with Philadelphia for the best record in the majors. They moved to 25-6 in the last 31 games and extended their longest winning streak since a nine-game run in June 2022.

Giancarlo Stanton walked three times and hit an RBI single. Austin Wells contributed a sacrifice fly as the AL East leaders finished 6-0 versus Minnesota.

Minnesota scored three times in the fifth, including an RBI double by Max Kepler on a flyball that landed just fair in the left-field corner. Judge, making a rare start in left instead of center, jogged toward the ball and pulled up well before it dropped, apparently thinking it would float foul.

Twins: RHP Joe Ryan (4-4, 3.38 ERA) starts Friday night at Pittsburgh against RHP Mitch Keller (7-3, 3.42) in the opener of a three-game series.

Don't miss the first pitch at 5:35 PM on ESPN 102.3/AM 1000 KSOO.