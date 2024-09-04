We've waited long enough. After getting a taste of college football now it's time for the big dancers to take the field. Let the NFL season officially begin. And, bring out your best eats.

We've come a long way from a few bags of chips and store-bought dip. Football fans have taken tailgating and nosh to a new level. VegasInsider.com recently shared some stats that will play into your next gathering.

If you think a hot dog or pretzels with your case of beer will do, think again. They did make the list but below take a look at what South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa football fans are shoving in their pie holes during the game.

1 Sliders

2 Nachos

3 Meatballs

4 BBQ Ribs

5 Chicken Wings

6 Chips & Dips

7 Pretzels

8 Potato Skins

9 Popcorn

10 Pizza

11 Mozzarella Sticks

12 Hot Dog

