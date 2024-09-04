The Most Popular NFL Game Day Snacks in South Dakota, Minnesota & Iowa
We've waited long enough. After getting a taste of college football now it's time for the big dancers to take the field. Let the NFL season officially begin. And, bring out your best eats.
We've come a long way from a few bags of chips and store-bought dip. Football fans have taken tailgating and nosh to a new level. VegasInsider.com recently shared some stats that will play into your next gathering.
If you think a hot dog or pretzels with your case of beer will do, think again. They did make the list but below take a look at what South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa football fans are shoving in their pie holes during the game.
1 Sliders
2 Nachos
3 Meatballs
4 BBQ Ribs
5 Chicken Wings
6 Chips & Dips
7 Pretzels
8 Potato Skins
9 Popcorn
10 Pizza
11 Mozzarella Sticks
12 Hot Dog
