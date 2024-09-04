The Most Popular NFL Game Day Snacks in South Dakota, Minnesota &#038; Iowa

The Most Popular NFL Game Day Snacks in South Dakota, Minnesota & Iowa

Canva

We've waited long enough. After getting a taste of college football now it's time for the big dancers to take the field. Let the NFL season officially begin. And, bring out your best eats.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

We've come a long way from a few bags of chips and store-bought dip. Football fans have taken tailgating and nosh to a new level. VegasInsider.com recently shared some stats that will play into your next gathering.

If you think a hot dog or pretzels with your case of beer will do, think again. They did make the list but below take a look at what South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa football fans are shoving in their pie holes during the game.

1 Sliders
2 Nachos
3 Meatballs
4 BBQ Ribs
5 Chicken Wings
6 Chips & Dips
7 Pretzels
8 Potato Skins
9 Popcorn
10 Pizza
11 Mozzarella Sticks
12 Hot Dog

Favorite Fried Foods For Football Fans

Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts

LOOK: The story behind every NFL team name

Stacker delved into the story behind every NFL football team name. Overall team records, also included, are reflective of NFL regular-season games. There are some football teams with well-known nicknames—the Jets, for instance, are often referred to as Gang Green—but we also divulge how some teams’ official names are sparingly used (the Jets’ neighbors, the Giants, are actually known as the New York Football Giants). Sometimes a team name can tell you a lot about local history: The Vikings of Minnesota draw upon the area’s strong ties to Scandinavia, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dripping in local legend related to Florida’s pirate past.

Let’s kick off the countdown with the folks who earned their nickname by buying boxes of used team jerseys.

Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman

Filed Under: Football food, Tailgate food
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls