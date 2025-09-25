JJ McCarthy is in recovery from an ankle injury, and is currently biding his time before he can return to be Minnesota's starter.

There are a lot of opinions and "what ifs" out there in regard to his performance, the injury, and the play of backup Carson Wentz.

One notable NFL analyst is reportedly 'worried' about McCarthy after just two games.

Get our free mobile app

Per ProFootballTalk:

As former Giants quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Phil Simms sees it, there are other causes for concern regarding the 2024 first-round pick. “I don’t like to start controversies or anything like that, but I would be worried about J.J. McCarthy,” Simms said on Thursday’s PFT Live. “Yeah, he had the great quarter, the fourth quarter against the Bears, OK. But what really makes me think is just the throwing part of it. You know, he’s just not throwing the ball well when he was out there. It’s a lot of work, and it seems like unless he gets to throw it as hard as he can throw it, that’s the only time he somewhat puts it on target, on time, and everything like that.

Here's a link to the full audio clip:

The Minnesota Vikings take on the Steelers in Dublin this weekend, an 8:30 start time on NFL Network.

Sources: TPP Skol on Twitter and Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

The 10 Coaches in Vikings History and Their Records Gallery Credit: Bert Remien