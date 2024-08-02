Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
Enshrinement Week in Canton, Ohio, was highlighted Thursday by the announcement of seven players who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
This week's festivities included the annual NFL Hall of Fame Game and welcomed its newest members.
Dwight Freeney, defensive end Indianapolis Colts, 2002-12; San Diego Chargers, 2013-14; Arizona Cardinals, 2015; Atlanta Falcons, 2016; Detroit Lions, 2017; Seattle Seahawks, 2017
Though some initially questioned whether Freeney was too short (6-foot-1) to play defensive end, he was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection as well as a three-time first-team All Pro during his 11 years with the Colts.
Randy Gradishar, linebacker Denver Broncos, 1974-83
Devin Hester, wide receiver, kick returner, punt returner Chicago Bears, 2006-13; Atlanta Falcons, 2014-15; Baltimore Ravens, 2016; Seattle Seahawks, 2016
Hester's 19 career regular-season touchdown returns (14 punt, five kickoff) are a league record, and he returned the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI for a touchdown. He is the only player in history with at least five special teams touchdowns in a season -- and he did it twice.
Andre Johnson, wide receiver Houston Texans, 2003-14; Indianapolis Colts, 2015; Tennessee Titans, 2016
Steve McMichael, defensive tackle New England Patriots, 1980; Chicago Bears, 1981-93; Green Bay Packers, 1994
McMichael, who has ALS, didn't break out onto the NFL scene as some do on their way to Canton. He was released by the Patriots after a back injury that limited him to six games as a rookie. McMichael was a foundational player who became one of the best interior pass rushers, with 95 career sacks. He had 53 sacks in a six-season span (1983-1988) when the Bears' defense was at its peak. He was named first-team All Pro twice and second-team once, and he was selected to two Pro Bowls in those six years.
Julius Peppers, defensive end Carolina Panthers, 2002-09, 2017-18; Chicago Bears, 2010-13; Green Bay Packers, 2014-16
Patrick Willis, linebacker San Francisco 49ers, 2007-14
Willis packed more quality into an eight-year career than almost any player could have. He led the league in tackles his rookie season with 174 and was the Defensive Rookie of the Year, a first-team All Pro and a Pro Bowl selection. In his eight seasons, he led the league in solo tackles over that period, as well as tying for the league lead in forced fumbles and finishing second in passes knocked down.
