Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers did just enough in the opener to escape Seattle with a win, but they didn't come out of the game unscathed.

The team is dinged up with multiple key injuries, including Tight End George Kittle, who has been placed on injured reserve and will miss at least four games.

Add Quarterback Brock Purdy to the concerning list as well, as news developed late Wednesday that he was a 'long shot' to play this weekend.

The icing on the cake is that Purdy might miss more time, and could be out as many as 5 weeks according to some sources.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- As the San Francisco 49ers began preparation Wednesday for their Week 2 meeting with the New Orleans Saints, they did so with the expectation that quarterback Brock Purdy won't be available to play.

Purdy is dealing with toe and left shoulder injuries that happened in the second quarter of Sunday's win against the Seattle Seahawks. Coach Kyle Shanahan has indicated that the toe is the bigger concern and said Wednesday that it's unlikely Purdy will play against the Saints.

"I think it's a long shot," Shanahan said.

Asked whether Purdy might miss multiple games as he recovers from the ailments, Shanahan didn't rule it out.

"It's possible," Shanahan said.

Purdy's addition to the injury report came as a bit of a surprise Monday after he finished the game against Seattle by leading the winning touchdown drive and wasn't mentioned by Shanahan in the postgame injury report. Purdy was 26-of-35 for 277 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Shanahan said Purdy injured the toe while scrambling for 7 yards with about two minutes left in the first half. On the play, Purdy took off to his left and was tackled as he fell toward the sideline by Seahawks safety Julian Love.

Purdy didn't show any signs of being seriously hurt, though Shanahan said he was aware of what the quarterback was dealing with during the game.

On Wednesday, Purdy was listed as a nonparticipant in practice, leaving Mac Jones to handle the starting quarterback duties. Jones signed as a free agent from the Jacksonville Jaguars in March and is coming off a solid training camp in which he impressed teammates with his consistent production.

The 49ers meet the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans in Week 2 action, and it's a Noon start time inside the Superdome.

Source: ESPN.com