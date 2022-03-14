No. 1 Women: South Carolina, NC State, Stanford, Louisville

South Carolina has expectedly earned the No. 1 overall seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament. North Carolina State, Stanford and Louisville also earned No. 1 seeds announced Sunday. This year’s bracket expanded to 68 teams for the first time to match the men’s field with the play-in games on Wednesday and Thursday. It was one of the many changes to the women’s basketball tournament in the wake of inequities revealed at last season’s NCAAs. The final four teams in the field will play games on Wednesday and Thursday.