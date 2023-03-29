Honored Hawkeye: Iowa’s Clark Wins Naismith Trophy

Caitlin Clark has been one of the faces of Women's College Basketball since she set foot on Iowa's campus.

This season, she added to her storied legacy by posting outrageous numbers on top of leading the Iowa Hawkeye Women's Basketball program to their first Final Four since 1993.

On top of it all, Clark was honored on Wednesday as the Nation's top player, as she won the Naismith Trophy.

Get our free mobile app

Per an article from the Des Moines Register:

The Iowa superstar was named the women’s basketball Naismith Trophy winner Wednesday at a ceremony inside Dallas’ Reunion Tower, as part of this week’s Final Four festivities. The first of potentially several player of the year awards heading Clark’s way, this accomplishment further emphasizes the absurd production Iowa’s homegrown hero is delivering.

This season, Clark helped lead the Hawkeyes to a 30-6 overall mark with very few blemishes. She has driven an increase in crowds and eyes on the sport this season, and has become the face of the women's game.

On the season, Clark has averaged 27.3 points per game, 7.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

The Des Moines Register adds more on her ridiculous numbers:

Eighteen times this season, Clark has poured in 25-plus points, five-plus assists and five-plus rebounds — an NCAA record. She’s the only player in the country with more than 950 points, 300 assists, 240 rebounds and 45 steals this year. Clark is also the first player in Division I women’s basketball history with more than 900 points and 300 assists in the same campaign. It’s no surprise Clark ranks top-five nationally in at least 10 offensive categories.

Iowa takes on top-seeded South Carolina in the Women's Final Four on Friday Night, an 8:00 tip time. The Hawkeyes lost in the Semifinal round back in 1993 in Overtime in their only other Final Four appearance as a program

Clark will look to guide the Hawkeyes once again into uncharted territory, and cement her legacy among the all-time greats both at Iowa and in the history of the sport.

Sources: Iowa Hawkeyes History - Wikipedia, Sports Reference and Des Moines Register