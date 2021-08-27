No Masks, Vax Proof to See Matches at Full-capacity US Open
Spectators will not be required to wear masks or show proof of their vaccination status to attend matches at the U.S. Open when the tennis tournament returns at full capacity next week.
A year ago, all fans were banned from the event because of the coronavirus pandemic.
A member of the U.S. Tennis Association's advisory group said Wednesday the goal is to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak and not to prevent all cases of the illness.
The year’s last Grand Slam tournament starts Monday in New York. Its virus protocols are based on what has been laid out by the CDC and the New York City Department of Public Health.
