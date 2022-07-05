No Travel Advised in City of Sioux Falls, Power Lines Down, Flash Flooding
The City of Sioux Falls is advising no travel in Sioux Falls as the severe thunderstorm has caused damage to power lines all over the city.
As of 5:501 pm, 24,355 households in Sioux Falls are without power.
Worst Parking Lots in Sioux Falls Metro
Let's face it, some of the parking lots in the Sioux Falls metro are pretty hard to navigate. Sometimes it feels as though you're taking a risk driving through them on a busy day.
We made a list of some of the worst parking lots in the Sioux Falls Metro. Be extra careful while guiding your vehicle in these tricky lots.
Is the parking lot you dread driving in the most on this list? Take a look and find out.