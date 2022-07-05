Hy-Vee Takes Potato Salad Products off Shelves

If you noticed a limited selection of potato salad at Hy-Vee for the 4th of July weekend there's a good reason.

The grocery store chain, with six Sioux Falls locations, has voluntarily pulled all varieties and all sizes of its Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad due to what it calls 'a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on'.

Hy-Vee says the final test results won't be available until later this week, but decided to pull the products from shelves out of caution.

The withdrawal includes all varieties and all sizes of Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad sold in grab-and-go refrigerated cases and/or deli service cases in all Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations – as well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores.

The potato salads included in the recall:

Hy-Vee Old-Fashioned

Hy-Vee CountyStyle

Hy-Vee Dijon Mustard

Hy-Vee Green Onion and Egg

Hy-Vee Chipotle Ranch

Hy-Vee Diced Red Skin

Hy-Vee Loaded Baked Potato

Mealtime Old-Fashioned

Mealtime County Style

Mealtime Dijon Mustard

The expiration dates are between July 31 and August 4, 2022.

Hy-Vee is asking customers to not consume any of the above products that may have been purchased.

You can return the product to a local Hy-Vee for a full refund.

