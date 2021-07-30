Massive Meat Recall Hits Upper Midwest
Nearly 300,000 pounds of beef from a Nebraska processing plant is being recalled because it may be contaminated with E. coli.
The recall was issued by Omaha-based Greater Omaha Packing and is for 38 different beef items processed at their plant on July 13.
These items were later distributed to processors in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Nebraska. It's unknown where the beef was eventually sold to consumers.
The products may be contaminated with the strain of Escherichia coli O157:H7 and have an establishment number 'EST. 960A' inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The recalled items:
- BEEF CHOICE ANGUS BONELESS SHANK
- BEEF CAB BONELESS CHUCK
- BEEF CHOICE ANGUS SIRLOIN ROUND KNUCKLE PEELED
- BEEF CHOICE ANGUS 1/4" CHUCK CLOD
- BEEF CHOICE ANGUS CHUCK CLOD
- BEEF CAB BOTTOM ROUND
- BEEF CAB 75 TRIM
- BEEF TRIM
- BEEF BONELESS CHUCK CLV
- BEEF BONELESS NAVEL CLV
- BEEF CHOICE ANGUS CHUCK TRIM
- BEEF CAB BONELESS BRISKET
- BEEF CHOICE CHUCK TRIM
- BEEF CHOICE BONELESS SHANK
- BEEF BONELESS SHANK
- BEEF 50 TRIM
- BEEF CHOICE 50 TRIM
- BEEF CHOICE ANGUS 75 TRIM
- BEEF 85 TRIM
- BEEF CAB CHUCK TRIM
- BEEF CAB BONELESS SHANK
- BEEF CHOICE ANGUS CHUCK 65 TRIM
- BEEF CAB CHUCK 65 TRIM BEEF CAB CHUCK 65 TRIM
- BEEF CHOICE 75 TRIM
- BEEF ROUND SIRLOIN KNUCKLE PEELED
- BEEF CHUCK BONELESS CHUCK PECTORAL (DENUDED)
- BEEF RIB CAP MEAT
- BEEF CAB RIB CAP MEAT
- BEEF CHOICE RIB CAP MEAT
- BEEF 75 TRIM
- BEEF PRIME CHUCK TRIM
- BEEF CAB CHUCK CLOD
- BEEF VA GO1881 BNLS CHUCK
- BEEF CHOICE ANGUS 50 TRIM
- BEEF CAB 50 TRIM
- BEEF SELECT ANGUS CHUCK TRIM
- BEEF ONA CHOICE ANGUS CHUCK TRIM
- BEEF CAB CHUCK TRIM
So far, there are no reports cased of illness associated with these products.
According to health experts, E. coli bacteria can cause dehydration, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps for up to a week after exposure.
To combat the risk of catching E. coli, the USDA advises consumers to only consume beef products that have been cooked to a temperature of 145°F and allow to rest for at least three minutes and ground meat products that have been cooked to a temperature of 160°F.
For questions about the recall, call Greater Omaha Packing at (4020 515-2727.
For food safety questions, USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Central time, weekdays.