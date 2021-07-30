Massive Meat Recall Hits Upper Midwest

Nearly 300,000 pounds of beef from a Nebraska processing plant is being recalled because it may be contaminated with E. coli.

The recall was issued by Omaha-based Greater Omaha Packing and is for 38 different beef items processed at their plant on July 13.

These items were later distributed to processors in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Nebraska. It's unknown where the beef was eventually sold to consumers.

The products may be contaminated with the strain of Escherichia coli O157:H7 and have an establishment number 'EST. 960A' inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recalled items:

BEEF CHOICE ANGUS BONELESS SHANK

BEEF CAB BONELESS CHUCK

BEEF CHOICE ANGUS SIRLOIN ROUND KNUCKLE PEELED

BEEF CHOICE ANGUS 1/4" CHUCK CLOD

BEEF CHOICE ANGUS CHUCK CLOD

BEEF CAB BOTTOM ROUND

BEEF CAB 75 TRIM

BEEF TRIM

BEEF BONELESS CHUCK CLV

BEEF BONELESS NAVEL CLV

BEEF CHOICE ANGUS CHUCK TRIM

BEEF CAB BONELESS BRISKET

BEEF CHOICE CHUCK TRIM

BEEF CHOICE BONELESS SHANK

BEEF BONELESS SHANK

BEEF 50 TRIM

BEEF CHOICE 50 TRIM

BEEF CHOICE ANGUS 75 TRIM

BEEF 85 TRIM

BEEF CAB CHUCK TRIM

BEEF CAB BONELESS SHANK

BEEF CHOICE ANGUS CHUCK 65 TRIM

BEEF CAB CHUCK 65 TRIM BEEF CAB CHUCK 65 TRIM

BEEF CHOICE 75 TRIM

BEEF ROUND SIRLOIN KNUCKLE PEELED

BEEF CHUCK BONELESS CHUCK PECTORAL (DENUDED)

BEEF RIB CAP MEAT

BEEF CAB RIB CAP MEAT

BEEF CHOICE RIB CAP MEAT

BEEF 75 TRIM

BEEF PRIME CHUCK TRIM

BEEF CAB CHUCK CLOD

BEEF VA GO1881 BNLS CHUCK

BEEF CHOICE ANGUS 50 TRIM

BEEF CAB 50 TRIM

BEEF SELECT ANGUS CHUCK TRIM

BEEF ONA CHOICE ANGUS CHUCK TRIM

BEEF CAB CHUCK TRIM

So far, there are no reports cased of illness associated with these products.

According to health experts, E. coli bacteria can cause dehydration, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps for up to a week after exposure.

To combat the risk of catching E. coli, the USDA advises consumers to only consume beef products that have been cooked to a temperature of 145°F and allow to rest for at least three minutes and ground meat products that have been cooked to a temperature of 160°F.

For questions about the recall, call Greater Omaha Packing at (4020 515-2727.

For food safety questions, USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Central time, weekdays.

