Meet n’ Greet With Olympians In Sioux Falls

The Build Your Base With Beef Olympians are coming to South Dakota next week December 6, 2021. They will be in Sioux Falls for a public meet and greet on Monday, December 6th at 5:00 PM at the USD Community College of Sioux Falls.

Meet Olympian Chris Nilsen, mega-star in the pole vault and high jump. He won the silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Olympian Deanna Price, a track and field ace in the hammer throw. Price's personal best in the hammer is 263 feet, the American record, set at the 2021 US Olympic trials. The throw ranks her as the #2 women's thrower in history!

Olympian Payton Otterdahl, who won a gold medal for shot put in Tokyo.

Build Your Base is supported by South Dakota ranchers and specializes in performance, training, and nutrition. Focusing on healthy lifestyles and eating habits.

"The key to keeping your body healthy and strong is good nutrition - no matter your age. And beef plays a very important part in that." ~ Beef Rancher from Hayes, South Dakota

Build Your Base has grown to include 51 South Dakota high schools and 4 South Dakota universities in 2021.

