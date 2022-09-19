Check Your Freezer: 22,000 Pounds of Meat Products Recalled

A labeling error on a frozen meal has prompted a nationwide recall.

Harlingen, Texas-based Valley International Cold Storage is recalling more than 22,000 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the product, which is labeled Korean-Style Beef, also contains a chicken sausage and pepper product, which contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The recalled item, the Healthy Choice Power Bowls Korean0-Style Beef was produced on July 22. The 9.25-oz. carton with the lot code “5246220320” and a “best if used by” date of 04-18-2023. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “34622” on the end flap of the carton.

These items were shipped to various retail locations nationwide. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.

As of now, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Conagra Consumer Care line at 800-672-8152.

