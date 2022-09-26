Potatoes Sold in Iowa Part of Massive Recall

Potatoes and salad dressings are the latest food items to be recalled due to potential allergic reactions.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not consume these products.

Melissa's Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce Melissas.com loading...

The first product impacted is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce.

The 1 lb 1.7-ounce packages were sold in 14 states, including Iowa.

The FDA recall is due to undeclared eggs in the product, which could lead to serious or life-threatening reactions in people who are allergic to eggs.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The potatoes are sold in a clear overwrap tray with a cardboard sleeve. The packages have a UPC Code of 0-45255-15221-0 and Best Use Buy Dates 08/15/22, 08/20/22, 08/22/22, 08/29/22, 09/02/22, 09/05/22, 09/11/22, 09/18/22, 09/26/22,

10/01/22, 10/09/22.

Consumers who have purchased the potatoes are being asked to destroy and dispose of the recalled product.

Contact World Variety Produce at 1-800-588-0151, Monday - Friday from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM Central for more information.

Tuscan Garden Salad Dressing Aldi loading...

The other FDA recall involves Restaurant Style Italian Dressing sold under the brand name Tuscan Garden at Aldi stores nationwide.

This recall is being conducted because the product is labeled as Restaurant Style Italian Dressing, while some of the bottles may contain Asian Sesame Dressing.

The Restaurant Style Italian Dressing label indicates the allergens egg and dairy are in the product while the Asian Sesame Dressing product contains the allergens soy and wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The product was distributed nationwide through Aldi between August 23, 2022 and September 23, 2022.

The 16-ounce product has a UPC code of 4099100074871 with a Best Sell By Date of 08/10/2023.

There have yet to be any reports of any allergic reactions associated with this product.

Consumers who have purchased any of the above products are urged to dispose of or return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Call TreeHouse Foods at 800- 596-2902, Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM Central with any questions.

