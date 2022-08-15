Popular Drink Recalled after Possible Contamination

There may be in your punch than you bargained for.

Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling nearly 6,000 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages.

Get our free mobile app

Capri Sun Wild Cherry Kraft Heinz loading...

The recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of their factories.

The recall of 5,760 cases is only for the 6.6-ounce pouches of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun with a “Best When Used By” date of June 25, 2023.

The impacted products were sold as individual foil pouches in four-pack cartons.

PRODUCT INFORMATION:

Pouch UPC: 87684 00409 00

Code on pouch: 25JUN2023

WXX LYY ####

Note: #### would be between 0733-0900 for product affected by this issue

XX may be 01, 02, 03, 04, 09, or 10

YY may be 01 through 12

Carton UPC: 0 8768400100 4

Code on carton: 25JUN2023

WXX #### CT1404

Note: #### would be between 0733-1000 for product affected by this issue

XX may be 01, 02, or 03

Kraft Heinz says they received 'several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product'. They are working with their retail partners and distributors to remove the potentially impacted product from circulation.

Consumers who purchased these items should not consume the product and can return them to the store where they were purchased.

You can contact Kraft Heinz at 1-800-280-8252, Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM Central Time for more information.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.