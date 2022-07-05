Arrowhead Parkway Closure Coming to Sioux Falls

A major eastside highway in Sioux Falls will be closed to thru traffic beginning next week.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says beginning Monday (July 11), State Highway 42/Arrowhead Parkway will be closed to traffic from Veterans Parkway to East 26th Street.

This will allow for the completion of utility work in the area.

The highway is expected to reopen to thru traffic by Thursday (July 14).

A detour will be in place from Veterans Parkway to East 26th Street.

Access will be maintained to local traffic throughout the project.

To learn more, please find the project summary, timeline, and maps on the Department of Transportation website.

