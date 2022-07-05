Augustana University Future Includes $50M Housing Plan

As Augustana University broke ground on a $50 million housing plan in May of 2021, the focus of the project is to plan for the next several decades.

This project which is around the campus green is to be completed in Fall 2023 and includes a 100-yard football field with lights, seating areas with charging stations, an outdoor classroom with amphitheater-style seating, as well as a water fountain.

According to a recent release by Augustana, the campus will see a new south residential village in its first phase. Students and faculty will be able to use the outdoor classroom and seating areas as a larger gathering space for classes, seminars, meetings, concerts, and reunions. The Viking Marching Band will also have the opportunity to utilize the football field for practice.

An outdoor classroom, on the south side of the green, will be Augustana’s second — the first was built in 2019, and is located near the Madsen Center. Its installation on campus inspired area school districts to build similar outdoor classrooms.

To prevent flooding, the green retention pond will be relocated and include a water fountain. Its new location will reside closer to Bergsaker Hall along 33rd Street. The sidewalks that run alongside and between the green and academic buildings will also be redone.

