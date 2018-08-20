Non-big Three Busch Emerges for NASCAR Win at Bristol

A new contender emerged because of problems endured, overcome, initiated and self-induced by the big three. It paved the way for Kurt Busch to enter victory lane for the first time since the 2017 Daytona 500.

Officials started the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race early with the goal of getting a full 500 laps. That mission was accomplished as all the circuits were run on Saturday night.

Problems endured started with Kyle Busch who made less than a handful of laps before losing control and taking multiple collisions in an early maelstrom. Kevin Harvick also endured by working through tire troubles that put him two laps down.

Both drivers did well in overcoming their respective troubles to get back on the lead lap. Especially Kyle Busch with a damaged ride to nearly work his way back to the top of the pylon late in the race. Harvick’s woes happened in stage two and didn’t get back on the lead lap until 58 circuits remained.

Now we get to the initiated troubles by Busch for the other member of the “Big Three” as Kyle Busch tagged Martin Truex, Jr., effectively ending the 78 car’s night. Kyle blamed himself for the miscue as he misjudged his proximity to the Truex machine by inches.

The self-induced trouble sent Kyle Busch to the garage as he got sandwiched with two other cars that eventually caused a rear tire to fail on the 18 machine with a few dozen laps left.

All the above action cleared the way for Kurt Busch to take advantage of the “Big Three’s” woes and then his teammate Clint Bowyer’s inability to get a good launch on a pair of late restarts to pull away for the win with Kyle Larson rallying to finish second after starting on the pole. The top series will take a breather before heading to Darlington Raceway for the Labor Day Weekend extravaganza.

